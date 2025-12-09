SEREMBAN, Dec 9 — The five largest foreign investments expected to kick off in Negeri Sembilan next year will involve a total investment of more than RM27 billion, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said these projects are in logistics, digital services as well as the manufacturing sector.

They include a RM20 billion investment from Australia to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre at the Negeri Sembilan Semiconductor Valley (NSSV) — Parcel F of the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) project — with the first phase expected to cost RM10 billion, he said.

In addition, an AI data campus project will be developed by United States investors in Bandar Springhill, Lukut, with an investment value estimated at RM5 billion, he said.

Aminuddin said two of the three other projects are from Japanese investors — a RM300 million multi-storey smart cold-storage warehouse in Techpark 2, Bandar Enstek and a RM280 million medical equipment project in Sendayan Techvalley.

“In addition, there is a Dutch semiconductor project in Senawang estimated to cost RM2 billion in total, with the first phase estimated at around RM300 million,” he said.

Aminuddin, who is also State Investment, Infrastructure, Utilities, and Public Facilities Committee chairman, was responding to a question from Siau Meow Kong (PH-Rahang), who wanted to know the largest foreign investments identified in the state government’s 2026 planning and which sectors would benefit the most.

Aminuddin said all five strategic projects are in Seremban and Port Dickson, which are located within the MVV 2.0 region—a key growth area designed to be a catalyst for high-impact industrial development in Negeri Sembilan.

According to him, based on current momentum, the state government expects that new investments, particularly in the manufacturing and services sectors, will grow more rapidly in the years ahead.

He said growth is expected to be strong over the next five years, driven by the opening of new industrial areas that are not only strategic but also equipped with good road networks, modern infrastructure, and a comprehensive support ecosystem.

“With a clear development roadmap, forward-looking planning, and the full commitment of all parties, Negeri Sembilan is in an optimal position to emerge as a dynamic regional investment hub,” he added. — Bernama