KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will offer a special 30 per cent discount to mark the launch of its electric train service (ETS) to JB Sentral, beginning December 12.

In a statement yesterday, KTMB said the discount applies to the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral sector for travel from December 12 to January 11, 2026.

KTMB chief technical officer Ir. Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said passengers could enjoy the offer by using the JBBEST promo code when purchasing tickets, with 5,000 promo codes available, subject to the terms and conditions.

He said that access to the public transport not only facilitated daily mobility but also supported the growth of Johor’s tourism industry and economy by attracting more tourists, including those from Singapore.

“This implementation is timely ahead of the school holiday season and the year-end period, a time when many Malaysians travel to Johor for their holidays, while residents of Johor can travel more easily to destinations outside the state via the ETS service.

“This facility will enhance domestic mobility and stimulate tourism and business activities in both directions,” he said in the statement.

Tickets can be purchased via the KITS Style application, KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my, or at KTMB kiosk machines for the convenience and comfort of customers.

For more information, visit KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my or contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.

In the same statement, KTMB said the operation marked the completion of the Gemas–Johor Bahru Electric Double Tracking Project (PLBEGJB), which involved constructing a 192-kilometre line and 11 stations according to the set target.

However, it said ETS services would be activated in phases, covering routes to the northern sector in line with the ETS commissioning process. — Bernama