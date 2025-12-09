KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Visitors and locals in Johor Bahru will soon be able to travel around the city on a free self-driving bus, offering easy access to key points of interest.

According to The Star, the autonomous bus is part of three smart city projects planned by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), funded under a RM2.78 million allocation from the Digital Ministry.

Johor Bahru mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the council is currently in the procurement stage and hopes the bus will start operating in the first quarter of next year, in time for Visit Johor 2026.

MBJB will collaborate with Tourism Johor and the Johor Public Transport Corporation to map out the most suitable routes for the 20-seater bus, which is expected to cost around RM800,000.

“The bus will likely serve the city centre, but the exact route has not been finalised. We want to make sure it is convenient for both residents and tourists to visit the city’s attractions,” Mohd Haffiz said.

He confirmed the vehicle will rely on sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G technology to navigate safely.

The council is also adding mobile, solar-powered closed-circuit television (CCTV) units and drones to its operations.

“The CCTV units will assist with monitoring, particularly for illegal dumping, while the AI-equipped drones will help track flood-prone areas, illegal factories, polluted rivers and traffic congestion,” he said.