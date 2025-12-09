BINTULU, Dec 9 — A temporary relief Centre (PPS) was opened at Dewan Suarah Bintulu at 12.30am today, after several areas in Bintulu were hit by floods last night.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that the PPS is sheltering 56 evacuees from 14 families, from Kampung Kemunting and Roselind Suang Longhouse.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, Operations Control Centre, a team from the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to Kampung Kemunting, approximately seven kilometres from Bintulu town, at 10.30pm in response to an emergency flood call.

“The water levels had risen, and the fire brigade team assisted in evacuating 16 people using a Hicom lorry,” said a spokesman.

The department also received an emergency call from Roselind Suang Longhouse at 12.52am, after which a 13-member team was dispatched to the site.

The spokesman added that the evacuees were relocated with an aluminium boat before being transported to the PPS in a Hicom lorry.

The operation was concluded at 2.45am. — Bernama