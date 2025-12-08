KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed deep concern over reports of armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along their shared border, warning that renewed fighting threatens to unravel years of diplomatic efforts between the two neighbours.

In a statement, Anwar extended condolences to the families of those killed or injured in the skirmishes.

He stressed that both Thailand and Cambodia are close partners of Malaysia and key members of Asean, and urged the two sides to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication, and fully utilize existing regional mechanisms to de-escalate tensions.

“Malaysia stands ready to support steps that can help restore calm and avert further incidents,” Anwar said, adding that the immediate priority must be to halt the fighting, safeguard civilians, and return to a diplomatic path grounded in international law and Asean’s spirit of neighbourliness.

The clashes mark a setback for regional stability, with Anwar cautioning that Southeast Asia cannot afford to see long-standing disputes slip into cycles of confrontation.