IPOH, December 8 — The Perak government aims to attract more medical tourists from Singapore, capitalising on increased connectivity, following Batik Air’s launch of a new daily direct Ipoh–Singapore route.

Perak State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said Ipoh’s affordability and growing number of private specialist centres makes the state an appealing alternative for Singaporeans seeking comprehensive health screenings at significantly lower costs.

“People often say it’s cheaper to spend a weekend in Ipoh than to stay in Singapore — I don’t know if it’s a myth or a fact, but that’s what many tell me.

“Singaporeans can fly in, stay in our city, enjoy our hotels and food, and at the same time complete their full health check-ups at a fraction of the price,” he said after welcoming passengers on the inaugural flight at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport here.

Loh said that Ipoh now offers a wide range of reputable medical facilities including Sunway Medical Centre, KPJ Ipoh and Perak Community Specialist Hospital (PCSH), along with several newly opened specialist centres.

“You can come for your health check, enjoy your holiday, sleep for a night and collect your report the next day.

“It makes perfect sense — it’s much cheaper than doing all that in Singapore,” Loh said, adding that Ipoh’s relaxed pace of life is an added draw for visitors seeking a short getaway.

With more direct flights connecting Ipoh and Singapore, Loh said the state hopes to position Perak as a convenient, pleasant and cost-effective medical tourism hub for Singaporeans.

Loh said the launch marks a significant moment not only for the airline, but also for the development of Perak’s aviation and tourism sectors.

“Singapore continues to be the largest source of foreign visitors to Malaysia, recording over 10 million arrivals in the first half of this year alone.

“With this direct connection, we are opening wider doors for Singapore residents and travellers transiting through Singapore to explore Perak’s rich heritage, natural beauty and unique cultural experiences,” he said.

Batik Air today expanded its regional network with the launch of a new direct Ipoh–Singapore route, marking the Perak capital’s first entry into the airline’s international operations.

Batik Air CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, in a statement, said the new service creates a convenient gateway for travellers and boosts Ipoh’s appeal as one of Malaysia’s most accessible heritage destinations.

He said the rising demand for short cultural getaways makes Ipoh an attractive option for Singaporean travellers.

“Singapore remains Malaysia’s largest source of visitors and giving travellers a direct gateway into Ipoh creates new opportunities for tourism, business exchanges and community growth,” he said.

He also said the launch supports the airline’s strategy to strengthen connectivity ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and at the same time helps the airline’s network grow.

Currently Singapore’s low-cost airline Scoot also flies into Ipoh.