KUNAK, Dec 8 — The Kunak 22nd Battalion General Operations Force (GOF), together with the Sabah Veterinary Services Department (JPV), seized 81 imported fighting cocks and arrested a 51-year-old Indonesian during an intra-agency operation under the Integrated Khazanah Operation (Op Manok) in Kampung Sungai Atas, here, last Thursday.

According to a statement by The Kunak GOF, a special task force raided an unnumbered house at 9.15am following intelligence indicating the premises were storing fighting cocks without permission or a valid licence from the authorities.

The raid also uncovered various types of medicines, cages, metal enclosures and other equipment believed to be used for cockfighting activities.

The suspect, identified as the owner and operator of the premises, admitted to being the individual managing the activities there.

“Initial checks confirmed that the premises were used to rear, maintain and sell fighting cocks,” said the statements.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect admitted to running cockfighting-related activities since 1992. He also claimed ownership of all the seized fighting cocks.

The various medicines found at the location are believed to have been imported from Thailand and the Philippines to enhance the physical performance of the birds without approval from the JPV.

“Based on intelligence, the modus operandi involves smuggling fighting cocks from abroad through illegal land routes before sending them to areas around Semporna and Lahad Datu.

“The birds are then sold for between RM3,000 and RM5,000 each to individuals involved in cockfighting gambling activities in both the west and east coasts of Sabah,” it said.

The total value of the seizure is estimated at RM290,858. The suspect and seized items were handed over to the JPV for further action under Section 15(1) of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015.

The Kunak GOF, said it will continue intensifying efforts to detect smuggling networks and criminal activities within its area of responsibility, while strengthening operations to curb unlawful activities. — Bernama