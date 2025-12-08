SIBU, Dec 8 — A man died after being trapped in his four-wheel drive which was crushed by a piling machine in an incident in Kampung Peruan, Long Tuma, Lawas in northern Sarawak yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre (PGO) said the victim, identified as Bili Muli, 31, was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and was confirmed dead by medical officers from the Lawas Hospital.

The PGO report stated that upon receiving the call about the incident at 4.55pm, the Operations Response Team from the Lawas Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was mobilised to the location with a strength of six personnel and machinery, covering a distance of eight kilometres and arriving at 5.03pm.

“The BBP Lawas PGO carried out an operation to remove the trapped victim using special road traffic accident (RTA) equipment to facilitate the work of cutting the vehicle,” said the PGO tonight

The victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama