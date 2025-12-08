KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has painted a bright future for Malaysia’s e-sports scene after witnessing our local heroes emerge as champions at the IESF Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 2025 World Championship here last night.

He said that besides Malaysia hosting world-class e-sports tournaments, the national team had repeatedly triumphed internationally, boosting Malaysia’s reputation as an e-sports hub.

Ahmad Zahid added that the nation’s e-sports industry would continue to be strengthened with support from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

He noted that TVET institutions such as GiatMARA and MARA Skills Institute (IKM) provided specialised training in the field, while Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) offered courses in e-sports content development.

“The future of e-sports in Malaysia is very bright because we know TVET will continue to run specialised programmes for e-sports.

“…what is important is that it is not just the athletes involved, but it should also become an industry, that is, the content industry related to e-sports,” he told reporters after watching the final match between Malaysia and Cambodia.

Also present was Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Ahmad Zahid congratulated the Malaysian team for defeating Cambodia 3-0.

The Malaysian squad comprised Hazziq ‘Stormie’ Rizwan, Idreen ‘Momo’ Jamal, Muhammad ‘Yums’ Suhairi, Muhammad ‘Sekysss’ Zaman, and Ealton ‘loleal’ Rayner. — Bernama