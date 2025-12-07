KOTA BHARU, Dec 7 — The bodies of a soon-to-be-wed couple, who died after their vehicle skidded into a ravine in Terengganu Friday afternoon, were laid to rest yesterday.

The body of Hassan Shazali, 52, was buried at the Kampung Kedai Menanti Muslim Cemetery, Pasir Puteh at 9.10pm, while the body of Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, was buried at the Kampung Lebir Muslim Cemetery, Gua Musang, at 9.26pm.

A somber atmosphere prevailed at the cemeteries as family members were seen unable to contain their grief during the burial proceedings.

Previously, the bodies of both victims were claimed by their family members at the forensic department of Hulu Terengganu Hospital before being taken back to their respective homes after the autopsy processes were completed.

The SUV carrying an engaged couple that plunged 60 metres into a ravine at Km 52 of Jalan Kuala Jeneris–Sungai Gawi–Aring (Bukit Kawah) near Tasik Kenyir yesterday is seen during a site visit in Kuala Berang December 6, 2025. — Bernama pic

In the incident around 5.30pm Friday, the soon-to-be-wedded individuals died after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were in skidded into a ravine at Kilometre 52 of the Jalan Kuala Jeneris–Sungai Gawi–Aring (Bukit Kawah), Terengganu.

The accident is believed to have occurred when both victims, travelling from Hulu Terengganu towards Gua Musang, entered a road which was closed due to a landslide.

The incident caused both victims to be thrown from the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene. — Bernama