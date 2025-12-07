LUNDU, Dec 7 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has stressed the importance of prudent use of smartphones and gadgets as children’s “babysitters”, following concerns over the negative effects of early exposure to digital devices.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the use of smartphones to quiet or calm children not only affects their emotional and social development, but also risks exposing children to inappropriate content if not monitored properly.

“Malaysia actually has laws and regulations regarding the control of the use of smart devices among children, but their implementation still needs to be strengthened through increased awareness among parents and the involvement of various parties.

“This issue is not just about technology, but about cultural changes in educating children. Phones cannot be used as babysitters. It should be used in a controlled and prudent manner,” she told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Children’s Day Celebration Carnival in Kampung Sempadi here, today.

Nancy explained that the steps taken by Australia by banning the use of smartphones by children aged 16 and below is also a reference, but Malaysia does not need to enact new laws because the existing provisions are sufficient.

“The focus now is to strengthen enforcement and educate the community to be more responsible in managing the use of gadgets among children,” she said. — Bernama