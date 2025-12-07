PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that his administration could likely eradicate hardcore poverty by March next year, pointing to aggressive government assistance that he claimed has succeeded in reducing incidents of hardcore poverty to just 0.09 per cent.

“We are one of the countries in the world, unlike the US or Europe where homelessness is everywhere, we have managed to reduce the national rate of hardcore poverty to just 0.09 per cent,” Anwar said in a speech to cap this year’s Rancakkan Madani programme here.

“And I told public officers if it’s just 0.09 per cent this is small, which means we can end it by the first quarter of 2026,” the Tambun MP added.

