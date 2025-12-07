KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The second brother of a pair who went missing after falling into a large drain in Kajang was found drowned yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the body of the 14-year-old victim was discovered trapped in a retention pond in Taman Prima Saujana at 8.35pm.

“The victim’s body was taken to Kajang Hospital for a post-mortem,” he told Bernama.

In Friday’s incident, two brothers, aged 12 and 14, were swept away by strong currents while attempting to retrieve a ball from a large drain at Lorong 1/3A, Taman Prima Saujana, Kajang.

The body of the first victim was found at 7.47pm on the day of the incident at Sungai Merbau, Kampung Sungai Kantan, Kajang, two kilometres from the location where the duo were swept away. — Bernama