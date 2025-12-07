KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Authorities detained 843 undocumented migrants during an integrated enforcement operation in Selayang Baru last night after they were suspected of committing various offences under the Immigration Act.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who chairs the State Security Committee, said those arrested comprised 808 men and 35 women aged between 21 and 53, including individuals from Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

“This operation was carried out after receiving complaints from the community about the influx of foreign workers, including those operating businesses on the side of the road. Intelligence was conducted before the inspection was carried out,” he told reporters after taking part in the operation.

He said similar exercises had previously been conducted in Seri Muda, the Selangor Wholesale Market and several other locations.

A total of 358 personnel from the Immigration Department, police, armed forces, National Registration Department and local authorities were involved, alongside senior officials including Immigration Department deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Lokman Effendi Ramli, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar and Selangor Immigration director Khairul Aminus Kamaruddin.

Amirudin said two Malaysians were also arrested for suspected drug abuse.

He said all detainees were believed to have committed offences such as lacking identification documents, overstaying, breaching pass conditions or using unrecognised cards, and were taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot for further investigation.

“This operation will continue to detect, arrest, prosecute and deport foreigners who violate the law, in accordance with the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966, the Immigration Regulations 1963 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,” he said, adding a reminder for employers to hire foreign workers only through legal channels. — Bernama