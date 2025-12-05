CYBERJAYA, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will hold discussions with party heads before announcing the list of names to fill vacancies in the Madani Government’s Cabinet soon.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that although Cabinet appointments are his prerogative, the views of all parties in the Madani Government will still be taken into account.

“Let me discuss it. Yes, it is the Prime Minister’s discretion or authority to seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent, but as usual, in a democratic process, we respect the views of our colleagues.

“I will, of course, listen to several views from party chiefs, but I will make the final decision in the near future,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers with about 1,500 congregants at Masjid Cyberjaya 10 here today.

The Prime Minister previously said he would decide on the new appointments after a process of prudent consideration, fully based on the people’s interests and the nation’s reform agenda.

Anwar also said it would not be a major Cabinet reshuffle but rather just to fill several vacant ministerial posts.

According to him, current considerations show there is no need for sweeping changes as the Madani Government’s current term has only about a year and a half left.

The vacancies in the Madani Government’s Cabinet are for the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, and Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry. — Bernama