PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — All financial obligations related to the 10 plantation lots owned by Felda and FGV Holdings Bhd have long been settled, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said this was the clarification given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the land dispute with the Terengganu state government.

“He explained that all financial obligations related to the land had in fact already been settled and paid previously.

“However, there were several matters that were not followed up by the state government.

“This afternoon, the Treasury Secretary-General is holding discussions with the Terengganu state government to ensure that all matters resolved by the Federal Government are now properly followed through by the state authorities,” Fahmi told reporters at the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) celebration here.

The Terengganu government on Sunday issued warning notices against 15,000 hectares of land across 10 plantation lots owned by the agency and its subsidiary, claiming that for more than 40 years no land premiums, taxes or profit-sharing had been paid to the state.

On December 2, Felda and FGV issued a joint statement saying they were conducting a comprehensive review of all documents related to the state government’s warnings.

The review covers historical records, payment details, land premiums, ownership status and development conditions.

The notices — citing unlawful occupation and trespass — were issued on November 3, December 1 and December 2 for plantation lots in Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman.