KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — A motion to suspend Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan from attending Dewan Rakyat sittings for six months has been deferred to the next meeting session.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul announced the decision after Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah requested that the motion be postponed.

“After hearing all the arguments and considering the points raised, on behalf of the government, I request that this motion be deferred and brought to the next session,” Shamsul Anuar said during the winding-up of the debate on the motion in the Dewan Rakyat today.

However, Shamsul Anuar said the statement made by Takiyuddin regarding a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) training exercise at Masjid Rusila, Marang in Terengganu was issued without presenting the actual context and had tarnished the agency’s image.

“This is the reality, and it demeans the MMEA personnel who safeguard our maritime security. Following the Kota Bharu MP’s remarks, the MMEA received severe criticism on social media.

“On social media, the good name of the MMEA has been affected... that is the issue. Therefore, it is the government’s responsibility (to defend the agency),” he said.

Earlier, when presenting the motion, Shamsul Anuar said Takiyuddin had spoken about an incident involving the MMEA at Masjid Rusila during the policy stage debate on the Supply Bill 2026 on October 22.

He said Takiyuddin had linked the incident to the 1985 Memali tragedy, described it as an attack on a place of worship, and portrayed it as an attempt to intimidate the public — remarks that cast a negative image on MMEA personnel and the agency as part of the public service.

“That the Batu Buruk assemblyman and Marang MP were informed by the Royal Malaysia Police on October 6 and October 13, 2025 respectively, that the incident was actually a ‘Fugitives and Evasion Training’ exercise under the STAR Team Basic Commando Course conducted by the MMEA,” he said.

The motion sparked tension in the House, forcing Johari several times to calm the situation during the debate.

Takiyuddin, who also took part in the debate, requested that the motion be amended to refer him to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee to allow him the opportunity to defend himself. — Bernama