MIRI, Dec 4 — Police have appealed for witnesses of a horrific accident involving an articulated truck that crushed a trailer lorry’s cabin and killed two men here on Wednesday.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene where their bodies were trapped in the mangled cabin.

“The trailer was heading from the Saberkas roundabout towards the Miri Bypass when it slowed down at the Pujut 1B traffic lights.

“During the process of stopping, the tipper lorry being transported crashed into the front cabin,” he said in a statement.

He called on those with information regarding the incident to contact traffic investigating officer Insp Mohd Faizul Ab Rahim on 014-8582582 or 085-430479, or go to the nearest police station.

The driver was 54 years old, while the passenger was 44.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Separately Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin urged the public to allow authorities time and space to thoroughly investigate the accident at Jalan Pujut 1B.

“Police and JPJ (Road Transport Department) will carry out their investigations. Let them complete their probe and come up with their findings,” he told reporters. — The Borneo Post