KUCHING, Dec 4 — Two men were killed when a trailer carrying heavy machinery lost control at traffic lights on Jalan Miri Bypass in Miri around 4.20pm yesterday, according to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre.

The victims were Melintang Mamuwas, 55, and Tan Gawan, 44, the trailer driver and his assistant.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the fire brigade found the trailer’s driver and assistant trapped in the cabin.

“The team then opened the driver’s side door to allow medical personnel from the Ministry of Health Malaysia to assess the condition of the victims,” it said in a statement, adding that both victims were declared dead at the scene.

It said that the rescue operation could only continue with the help of a crane to move the heavy machinery still on the trailer. — Bernama