PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the reappointment of Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar as senators for a second term, effective today until December 2, 2028.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the reappointments enable the three ministers to continue carrying out key responsibilities crucial to policy continuity, governance and the national reform agenda under the Malaysia Madani framework.

“The Prime Minister will finalise the list of Madani Government ministers and deputy ministers after a careful and prudent review, guided fully by the people’s interests and the nation’s reform direction,” it said.

Earlier today, Saifuddin Nasution, Zambry and Mohd Na’im took their oath of office as senators for the second term before Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, which enables them to continue carrying out their responsibilities as Home Minister, Higher Education Minister and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), respectively.

The reappointments, by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, are done in accordance with the provisions of Article 45(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution.

For the record, all three were sworn in as senators for their first term in December 2022. — Bernama