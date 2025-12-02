KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Nine wardens from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha have been removed by the State Education Department, the Coroner’s Court was told today.

English teacher Nor Asima Zaiton, who confirmed the matter, said she was among those removed.

When asked if the removal was related to the death of Form One Student Zara Qairina Mahathir last July, she said: “Maybe”.

The 49-year-old witness said this when questioned by lawyer Joan Goh, representing one of the children involved in Zara Qairina’s bullying case, during the inquest into Zara Qairina’s death before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

“Initially, I wanted to resign long before the incident. When the time came, we were informed by the State Education Department that we would no longer serve as wardens,” she said.

When asked about the six public phones available for students to contact their parents, which were shut down for two days following Zara Qairina’s death, Nor Asima said it was on the instructions of Chief Warden Azhari Abd Sagap and the measure was intended to minimise panic among parents.

“The students were not completely barred from calling their parents. I even allowed a Form One student who was unwell to use my mobile phone to contact her mother. Just imagine if the students had spread uncertain news, as they did not know what had happened at that time,” she said.

When questioned whether she had gone against Azhari’s instruction, Nor Asima said: “He didn’t mention mobile phones, his instruction was only about the public phones.”

When asked if the school had been negligent in connection with Zara Qairina’s death, Nor Asima opted not to answer.

The teacher, who did not deny that harsh words were sometimes used among students, also said that a child’s behaviour largely depends on parental upbringing and peer influence.

Zara Qairina, 13, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory. — Bernama