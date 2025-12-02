PETALING JAYA, Dec 2 — An administrative and diplomatic officer in the office of the deputy higher education minister has been instructed to resign immediately after being arrested, the ministry confirmed.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said the officer’s arrest, which had been reported in the media, prompted the ministry’s integrity unit to launch an internal review to determine any disciplinary measures under civil service regulations.

He cautioned the public against speculation that could hinder the investigation.

“The ministry emphasises that no one is above the law and governance. Any further action will be decided based on the findings of the integrity unit and in cooperation with the authorities,” he said in a statement late last night.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the officer was among 208 people detained in a recent raid at a two-storey gym and sauna in Chow Kit, identified as a venue for alleged immoral activities.

Seventeen of those detained were civil servants, including teachers, doctors, a deputy public prosecutor, and the administrative officer.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Azani Omar said the facility had allegedly been in operation daily for eight to 10 months and was used as a meeting place for men engaging in same-sex relations.

Most of those arrested, 171 in total, were released after the court denied police remand requests.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) continues to investigate the case under Section 25 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 for sodomy, and Section 47 for attempted offences under the Act.