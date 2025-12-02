KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds warning in two states until 2pm today.

MetMalaysia said in a statement, issued at 10.40am, that the bad weather is expected to hit Melaka, as well as parts of Johor involving Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

The warning is issued as there are signs of thunderstorms, with rainfall intensity of more than 20 millimetres per hour that is imminent or expected to persist for more than an hour.

A thunderstorm warning is a short-term alert valid for a period not exceeding six hours. — Bernama