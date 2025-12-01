KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 – The new state Cabinet announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor reflects the composition of the federal unity government.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who read out a statement from the Chief Minister but declined further questions, said the government consists of the same parties represented at the federal level but did not elaborate.

When asked if Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) is part of the government, he replied: “Not yet.”

Second-term Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who earlier witnessed the swearing-in ceremony, said the new Cabinet is a good mix of experience and capability to lead their respective ministries towards greater progress for Sabah.

In the statement read by Dr Gunsalam, Hajiji said the new Cabinet must also ensure the continuity of development programmes outlined under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Development Plan 2.0.

Extending his congratulations to all newly appointed ministers, Hajiji reminded them that they carry heavy responsibilities that must be carried out with full dedication and integrity.

He added that ministers must serve all the people of Sabah regardless of background, and ensure the trust placed in them is fully honoured.

According to Hajiji, the ceremony holds significant meaning as it strengthens the state government’s commitment to continue serving in the interest of the people and the future of Sabah.

Chief Minister:

YAB Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor (GRS)

Deputy Chief Ministers:

• DCM 1: Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam (GRS)

• DCM 2: Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun

• DCM 3: Datuk Ewon Benedick (Upko)

Ministers:

• Works and Utilities: Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam (GRS)

• Finance: Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun (GRS)

• Industry, Entrepreneurship and Transport: Datuk Ewon Benedick (UPKO)

• Local Government and Housing: Datuk Arifin Arif (GRS)

• Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry: Datuk Jamawi Jaafar (PH)

• Rural Development: Datuk Rubin Balang (GRS)

• Education, Science, Technology and Innovation: Datuk James Ratib (GRS)

• Tourism, Culture and Environment: Datuk Jafry Ariffin (BN)

• Women, Health and Community Well-being: Datuk Julita Mojungki (GRS)

• Youth Development, Sports Advancement and Creative Economy: Datuk Nizam Titingan (GRS)