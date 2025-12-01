KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM), Sabah Branch, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Sabah.

On behalf of IEM Sabah, Branch Chairman Datuk Ir. Ts. Mohd Yaakob bin Jaafar conveyed the institution’s warmest wishes and praised the Chief Minister’s steadfast leadership in guiding Sabah toward stability, economic resilience and progressive development.

Mohd Yaakob highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the engineering fraternity and the State Government, especially in strengthening infrastructure, enhancing water security, improving public utilities, and supporting key programmes under the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) framework.

“IEM Sabah is committed to contributing our professional expertise and technical capacity to support the State Government’s development agenda, particularly in sustainable infrastructure, engineering excellence, and talent development,” he said.

IEM Sabah looks forward to working closely with Hajiji in driving Sabah toward greater progress, stability, and shared prosperity. — The Borneo Post