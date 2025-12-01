KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) activated its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) early this morning after its main computer system suffered a technical disruption affecting access to several of its services.

In a statement, the agency said the BCP came into effect at 2.45am as some weather and earthquake-related products may experience interruptions.

“The disruption involves the main computer system, causing access issues to some weather and earthquake products.

“We are carrying out repair works to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” it said.

MetMalaysia added that further updates will be issued periodically through its Crisis Communication Centre (PKK).