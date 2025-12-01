KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — The chief minister’s decision to bring Barisan Nasional (BN) into the state government has sparked grassroots objections, with several party wings arguing that Sabah voters had given a mandate for local parties to lead.

Multiple component wings from Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) and Upko issued strong statements today rejecting BN’s inclusion in the new Cabinet lineup.

Their objections come despite BN’s performance in the recently concluded state election and its earlier public stance against cooperating with GRS. BN won six of the 45 seats it contested.

Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin was today named the new Tourism, Culture and Environment minister — a portfolio he previously held from 2020 to 2022.

The GRS women’s wing said it “categorically rejects” BN’s entry into the state administration, arguing that voters had already delivered a clear mandate to GRS and its existing partners.

“The trust of the people must be respected without altering the foundation of the coalition they chose,” the wing said, adding concerns over leadership stability, BN’s history of political inconsistency, and the possibility of reviving old conflicts that could derail Sabah’s development agenda.

They said the GRS government was already stable with its current composition of 29 GRS seats, five independents, three Upko seats, and one each from PH and KDM, along with support from STAR’s two assemblymen.

The wing added that Sabahans — particularly women voters — wanted a government that is “clean, efficient and people-focused,” not one distracted by political baggage or renewed instability.

Upko’s youth and women’s wings echoed this, expressing deep concern that BN’s inclusion could reopen the door to political turbulence reminiscent of the 2023 “Kinabalu Move,” which they blamed on BN and described as a destabilising episode that eroded public confidence.

They said any negotiation to expand the government must consider policy compatibility, a consistent commitment to stability, and must avoid political manoeuvring purely for power.

Before today’s Cabinet announcement, Upko's wings had also urged Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to firmly reject BN’s entry, saying it was necessary to preserve the credibility and integrity of the new administration.

PGRS Youth likewise said it was inappropriate for BN to join GRS after “multiple attacks and criticism” over the past two years since relations soured. The wing said voters had clearly rejected BN, which recorded its worst performance in decades.

“It is unreasonable for them to now demand a place in government despite being rejected by voters,” it said.

Overall, the groups stressed that Sabah must stay focused on development and cannot afford further political turmoil.