KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), which won three seats in yesterday’s bruising Sabah election, has pledged full support for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to continue as chief minister.

Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick, who was present at Hajiji’s swearing-in ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu early this morning, said the new state government could be formed entirely with Sabah-based parties, reflecting the electorate’s clear desire for stronger local representation.

“Me and the Upko representatives have conveyed to Hajiji that he is able to form a Sabah government consisting entirely of local parties.

“The rest, of course, is up to him, who is best placed to determine the composition of the Sabah state Cabinet,” said the Kadamaian winner.

Ewon, together with Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau in Tamparuli, and Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin in Moyog secured their seats with a combined 64,471 votes by championing a “Sabah First” agenda.

Observers agree that their bold move to quit the PH coalition at the last hours before nomination day paid off in allowing them to secure an extra seat in Tamparuli.

Ewon, who earlier this month resigned as federal entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister, said Upko would continue to uphold Sabah’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), stressing that any cooperation with the federal government must be based on constitutional safeguards and equitable treatment.

“As we support the formation of the new government, what remains important to Upko is that the state–federal relationship must rest on the spirit of MA63 and Sabah’s constitutional rights,” the Penampang MP said.

He added that the party looked forward to constructive cooperation with Hajiji and urged all Sabahans to unite behind efforts to advance development, welfare and the restoration of the state’s rights.