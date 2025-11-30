KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Official results of the 17th Sabah State Election after all 73 seats were declared by the Election Commission: GRS won 29 seats, Warisan 25, BN 6, UPKO 3, Independents 5, STAR 2, PH 1, PN 1, KDM 1. The simple majority needed to form a state government is 37 seats. — Bernama