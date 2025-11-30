KOTA KINABALU, Nov 30 — Official results of the 17th Sabah State Election after all 73 seats were declared by the Election Commission: GRS won 29 seats, Warisan 25, BN 6, UPKO 3, Independents 5, STAR 2, PH 1, PN 1, KDM 1. The simple majority needed to form a state government is 37 seats. — Bernama
GRS emerges front-runner in Sabah election with 29 seats as poll ends without a clear majority
Stay updated on the latest news and insights. Subscribe to our newsletter here
(New users only) Enjoy FREE RM50 & unlock 4.2% p.a. fixed rate when you cash in RM3,000 into PRS offering via Versa Retirement. Sign up using code VERSAMM10 with min. cash of RM100 today!
Sunday, 30 Nov 2025 2:16 AM MYT