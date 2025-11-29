SHAH ALAM, Nov 29 — The leave of senior Selangor state government officers, especially department heads of local government authorities (PBT), has been frozen until December 15 to ensure smooth coordination and management of potential flood situations.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the measure was taken to ensure that any disaster emergency could be addressed promptly and without delay.

“This ensures that in the event of an emergency, they are present to monitor, assist and mobilise the agencies under them when needed. That is why we are taking these precautionary steps. If no disaster occurs, they may be allowed to take leave as usual, but for now, year-end leave for the affected officers is frozen,” he said.

Najwan said this when met by reporters after opening Selbiz 2025, which was also attended by PKNS Group chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas and PKNS Entrepreneur Development manager Yuzawati Yusof, today.

Commenting further, Mohd Najwan, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said that although weather conditions are improving, the state government continues to monitor the situation closely.

This includes instructing the relevant state executive council members to visit relief centres (PPS) to check on and comfort flood victims, he said.

He also reminded flood victims to evacuate to the PPS when the need arises and register their names to be eligible for financial assistance provided by the state government and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Meanwhile, Mohd Najwan said that Team Selangor and the Selangor Volunteer Force (SERVE) have been mobilised to carry out cleaning work at flood-hit locations.

He said that currently the focus of the volunteers’ role is to clean public facilities and amenities such as mosques, suraus and community halls.

“For residents’ homes, we need to take into account various government factors. Sometimes residents are not comfortable with the involvement of outside volunteers, so we focus their roles and functions on cleaning public facilities first,” he said. — Bernama