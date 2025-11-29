KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — The voting process for the 17th Sabah state election has proceeded smoothly and under control with no major incidents reported as of noon, said Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

Mohd Khalid said early monitoring at several polling centres showed an orderly process since voting began at 7.30 am.

“Overall, the situation has been good, orderly, and under control. There have been no major issues that could raise doubts or concerns among the public. The discipline and maturity of the voters in Sabah have also contributed to the smooth running of today’s democratic process,” he told a press conference after observing the voting process at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hwa here today.

As of noon, the police had received 157 reports related to election offences, mostly involving actions such as removing flags, damaging posters, and political provocations.

He added that out of these, 86 investigation papers had been opened and referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

Several cases have also been referred to the Election Commission (EC) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), particularly regarding social media issues such as defamation and provocation.

He said action would be taken against anyone who violates the law or disrupts public order during the voting process.

“I urge voters to cast their votes early to avoid congestion or adverse weather conditions. So far, the weather has been good, but the sky is starting to cloud over,” he added.

Mohd Khalid also assured that the entire Sabah state election is under full control, and the police are committed to ensuring that the democratic process is carried out peacefully until voting ends.

A total of 596 candidates are contesting for 73 state seats in this election.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah polls, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama