KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Voter turnout for the Sabah State Election stood at 60.94 per cent as of 4pm today, reaching the Election Commission's (EC) target.

The EC said 1,062,114 of the state's 1.78 million eligible voters had cast their ballots by that time.

The turnout was marginally lower than at the same time during the 2020 State Election, which was 62.09 per cent.

Voting began at 7.30am today, and the state's 882 polling centres will begin closing in stages from noon, with all to be fully closed by 5.30pm.

Preliminary results are expected to start coming in around 10pm, barring severe weather that could delay the transport of ballot boxes.

The EC said it aims to release the full results by midnight.