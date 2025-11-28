PUTRAJAYA, Nov 28 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said that the prime minister has instructed Cabinet members to keep a close watch on their officers, warning that misconduct will not be protected.

Fahmi said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that he will not shield anyone from the law, including, his former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who is involved in a Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commision (MACC) investigation.

“The prime minister reiterated the statement he made previously and reminded all Cabinet members to monitor their officers closely and that no protection will be given if any misconduct occurs,” he said.

“No one is exempt from the law in this country,” he added during the ministry’s weekly press conference.

Fahmi also said there has not yet been any party-level discussion on a new political role for Shamsul Iskandar following his resignation from political office.

He said the matter may only be decided at the upcoming Central Leadership Council meeting.

On Tuesday, Shamsul Iskandar announced on X that he had submitted his resignation letter to Anwar, saying he wanted to defend himself against allegations that could harm the government’s reputation.

The MACC has confirmed it will immediately probe claims that businessman Albert Tei allegedly offered bribes to Shamsul Iskandar.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said both men will be summoned to provide their statements soon.