KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — The Sabah government has decided to designate several parcels of government land around the city, particularly in the Darau and Karambunai areas, as village reserve land, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the land will be officially gazetted as village areas to provide proper settlement for local residents who are currently living in squatter settlements.

“We have previously decided on this matter at the state Cabinet level. We are aware that many of the squatter areas are occupied by local residents… therefore, we will convert the government land into a village reserve,” he said.

“Once the village is gazetted, residents will no longer have to worry about being evicted or relocated,” he said when speaking at Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) ‘Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga’ campaign in Kampung Darau yesterday.

Also present were GRS candidate for the Darau state seat Datuk Mohamed Razali Mohamed Razi and GRS candidate for the Karambunai state seat Datuk Arshad Idris.

Hajiji, who is also the GRS chairman, said the Land and Survey Department is currently surveying the areas that have been identified.

“We also plan to build more housing for the people, especially in areas such as Karambunai and Darau,” he said.

In this regard, Hajiji said that to ensure the plan is implemented smoothly, it is important for voters in the Karambunai and Darau constituencies to support the GRS candidates.

“On November 29, do not forget to vote for the GRS candidates so that we can return as the government and continue all our efforts to develop Sabah for the benefit of the people,” he said.

The Election Commission has set November 29 as the polling day.

For the latest news on the seventeenth Sabah State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama