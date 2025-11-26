KUCHING, Nov 26 — A total of 18 schools in Sarawak are set to benefit from the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems for enhanced student safety, said Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said each school was selected based on specific criteria, including boarding facilities and geographical factors to ensure a strategic and equitable rollout.

“The Sarawak State Education Department has been allocated RM270,000 for the installation of CCTV systems in 18 schools.

“Each school will receive RM15,000,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting.

He was responding to Adam Yii Siew Sang (GPS-Pujut) on the RM8 million nationwide allocation for CCTV installation to curb bullying and improve school security.

The 18 schools are SMK Agama Saratok, SMK Agama Miri, SMK Agama Igan, SKM Agama Matang 2, SMK Agama Sibu (S), SM Sains Kuching, SM Sains Miri, Kolej Vokasional Bintulu, SMK Semop, Kolej D Patinggi Abang Haji Abdullah, SMK Mukah, SMK Kapit, SMK Sri Matang, SMK Sadong Jaya, SK Nanga Antaroh, SMK Three Rivers, SMK Suai, and SMK Tatau.

Harden said the Education Department will apply to the Ministry of Education for additional funding to expand the CCTV installation programme and strengthen monitoring systems across the state’s schools.

“This initiative aims to enhance the safety and monitoring system within the schools under JPNS’s jurisdiction,” he added. —The Borneo Post