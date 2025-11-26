KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The retail prices of RON97 and non-subsidised RON95 will be reduced by 2 sen to RM3.26 and RM2.63 per litre respectively, from November 27 to December 3.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also decrease by 2 sen to RM3.08 per litre, while the price in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will remain unchanged at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

The retail price of subsidised RON95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) initiative will remain unchanged at RM1.99 per litre.

“The government will continue to review and adjust petrol RON95, RON97 and diesel retail prices in line with movements in the current global oil markets and the price adjustments are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products, using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula,” it said.

MOF added that the government will continue to monitor global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. — Bernama