KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said it will immediately investigate allegations that a businessman known as Albert Tei had given bribes to the prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said Tei and Shamsul Iskandar will be called for their statements in the near future.

“In addition, MACC will call all other relevant parties for the purpose of gathering the necessary evidence.

“In this regard, the public is advised not to engage in any speculation about this matter and to allow MACC the space to conduct its investigation to collect statements and evidence related to these allegations,” he said in a media statement.

Shamsul Iskandar yesterday stepped down as the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s senior political secretary, announcing on X that he had handed in his resignation letter to the prime minister.

He said he had decided to defend himself against attempts to attack him with matters that could tarnish the government’s image.

In a separate statement today, Anwar said he accepted Shamsul Iskandar’s resignation and thanked him for his service.

Anwar also said MACC was free to carry out “immediate investigations without any external interference” into the allegations that had arisen.

He added that the federal government remains committed to transparency, integrity, and giving space for investigations to proceed according to the law.