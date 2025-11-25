PETALING JAYA, Nov 25 — Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has announced his resignation as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary.

In a statement posted on X, Shamsul revealed that he had become aware of attempts to exploit a recent controversy to tarnish the image of the government.

He explained that he had decided to step down to protect himself from these attacks.

“I have been made aware of attempts to attack me with matters that could tarnish the image of the Madani government. Therefore, I have decided to defend myself against these attacks,” he said, adding that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister this morning.

Shamsul also expressed his gratitude to Anwar for the trust placed in him during his tenure.

His resignation comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding the issuance of a letter of support for contractors involved in a hospital project.

The issue had prompted calls from some quarters for Shamsul's dismissal, with former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli urging Anwar to take stronger action to demonstrate the government’s commitment to tackling corruption.

However, Anwar defended Shamsul, stating that the letter did not result in the approval of the project. Earlier, the Prime Minister was quoted as saying that while he disagreed with his political secretary’s actions, the situation did not warrant a sacking.