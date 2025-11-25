KUALA PERLIS, Nov 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has temporarily closed its Perlis state office following flooding in the state.

The closure takes effect immediately as the access road to the office is submerged and impassable, the MACC said in a statement today.

There is currently no expected date for the office to reopen, as this depends on the ongoing flood situation in Perlis.

MACC said that any corruption complaints or referrals can still be submitted through its official channels.

These include the MACC portal at www.sprm.gov.my, the MACC Corruption Complaints Portal at www.portaladuan.sprm.gov.my, the toll-free hotline at 1800-88-6000, and the MACC Mobile app.