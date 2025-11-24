SHAH ALAM, Nov 24 – Continuous heavy rain since last night has triggered flash floods across several areas in Shah Alam, prompting the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) to declare immediate road closures and disrupting public transport services.

In an update via social media, MBSA announced that Jalan Batu Tiga Lama heading towards Taman Mesra (Section U1) and Shah Alam town centre is currently closed.

Additionally, Jalan Kampung Kubu Gajah 5 is now impassable due to high water levels.

Several locations are experiencing rising waters, including:

Section 13: Giant Hypermarket area

Section 16: Jalan Mat Raji, Padang Jawa

Section 19: Persiaran Jubli Perak

Section 23: Persiaran Perusahaan

Section 25: Jalan Mantap 25/126, Jalan Sentosa 25/129, Persiaran Budiman, and Taman Sri Lembayung

Section 35: Taman Desa Kemuning

Section U1: Kampung Budiman

Section U2: Jalan Opera

Section U17: Kampung Kubu Gajah

Public transport disruptions

The floods have also impacted commuters. Rapid KL has announced service disruptions for several bus routes due to road closures mandated by the authorities. Specifically, this affects Route 751, T756, and SA06

According to MyRapid, the following bus stops are currently unserviceable:

Section 23 (North)

Section 23

Taman Sri Muda (Section 25)

Taman Sri Muda Hub

Opposite Masjid Taman Sri Muda

Apartment Andorra

Commercial Centre Section 25

SMK Taman Sri Muda (East)

MBSA said it has mobilised its emergency response squad, the PANTAS team, to multiple locations to monitor the situation and assist residents.

In Jalan Sentosa 25/129, the team was seen helping residents relocate their vehicles to higher ground.

Earlier this morning, the council reported that while water levels were rising in flood-prone areas such as Sungai Damansara in Section 13, flood pumps in these locations are functioning optimally.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant, use alternative routes, and comply with instructions from the authorities should they be asked to evacuate to temporary relief centres,” MBSA stated.

For emergencies or immediate flood assistance in Shah Alam, the public can contact the PANTAS Team at 03-5510 5811.

Separately, a video circulating on X showed that the flood warning siren at Sungai Batu, near the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (formerly PWTC), has been activated, signaling rising river levels in the capital city as well.