KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The driver who surrendered to police after a viral video allegedly showed him driving dangerously with a shredded rear tyre on the Lebuhraya Sungai Besi has tested positive for three types of drugs.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the 32-year-old driver tested positive for ketamine, amphetamine and methamphetamine after undergoing a urine test at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

He added that the driver’s Evidential Breath Analyser (EBA) test for alcohol returned negative.

The driver is currently under police custody, Mohd Zamzuri confirmed.

Earlier today, Mohd Zamzuri said the driver presented himself at the KL Traffic police station on Jalan Tun H.S. Lee at around 10.30am.

Initial investigations found that the viral incident occurred on November 22 at about 8am, when a Range Rover Velar was detected being driven with its right rear tyre shredded and moving over the road divider.

The dangerous manoeuvre was captured by a motorist before the vehicle came to a stop at the Jalan Kuchai Maju traffic light intersection. A one-minute video of the incident was later uploaded to social media.

The 32-year-old driver told police that he had driven over a pothole and chose to continue home as it was nearby despite the shredded rear tyre.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless driving.

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999.