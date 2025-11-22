KUCHING, Nov 22 — The Sarawak Cabinet will be expanded to accommodate a larger line-up of ministers in line with the state’s growing administrative demands and development ambitions, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker said the expansion has become necessary following the increase in the number of state assembly seats from 82 to 99.

“The ever-expanding, stupendous task and responsibilities of the Cabinet inescapably require an increase in the number of ministers.

“Some ministers have two portfolios, some ministers have three portfolios, and their winding up is very lengthy. Therefore, you need to increase the number of ministers and split the portfolios,” he told a press conference after the pre-council meeting here.

He said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg would announce the full details during the upcoming DUN sitting.

“There may be some views expressed against the increase in the number of Cabinet ministers, but legal theories must yield to political reality. The political reality is Sarawak needs a bigger Cabinet.

“Our destination is to make Sarawak a premier region, a player in Asean, if not internationally. That is our destiny,” he added.

Mohd Asfia said the expansion would not affect the number of deputy ministers as their appointments are not limited.

“Deputies are not covered by the limit. You can have as many deputy ministers,” he said.

He also clarified that the names and functions of existing ministries would remain unchanged, although certain ministers who currently hold two or three portfolios may see their workload reduced.

“The ministries remain. The functions remain. We want to add more ministers so that one minister does not hold two or three portfolios. If possible, one minister should have one portfolio or at most two,” he said.

When asked whether some ministers might lose their current portfolios, he said the matter would be determined entirely by Abang Johari.

“We leave that to the Premier. Which minister will hold which portfolio — the details are up to the Premier. The number of ministers is also for the Premier to decide. I will not disclose that at this juncture,” he said, adding that the list is already “in the pocket of the Premier”.

Mohd Asfia said the DUN sitting will convene for eight days from November 24 to December 3, with no sitting on November 29 and 30.

Five government Bills will be tabled during the sitting.

The Supply (2026) Bill, 2025 will be presented by Abang Johari, with the first and second readings to take place on November 24, followed by debates on November 26-28, before the third reading on December 3.

The Supplementary Supply (2025) Bill, 2025 will be tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, with the first reading on November 24, while the second and third readings will take place on November 27.

The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to be presented by Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, will go through all three readings on November 24, with government backbenchers and Opposition members allowed to debate during the second reading.

The Building (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will be tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, where all three readings will be on November 24. Debate will be allowed during the second reading.

The Sustainable Resources and Wastes Management Bill, 2025, also to be presented by Uggah, will undergo its first reading on November 24. The second and third readings will follow on November 25, with room for debate during the second reading.

Ministerial winding-up speeches are scheduled to take place on December 1-3.

Mohd Asfia said 341 questions — 257 oral and 84 written — were submitted by 40 assemblymen, with the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government receiving the highest number at 58.

No motions or private member’s bills had been submitted.

Mohd Asfia also confirmed that Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has submitted a notice of absence for next week, while Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is indisposed. — The Borneo Post