KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Malaysian mother Lily Suraini today expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the many people who came to her aid after she and her two young children were stranded by floods at the Siam Oriental Hotel in Hatyai, Thailand earlier this morning.

The 32-year-old, who describes herself as a real estate negotiator, turned to social media hours earlier with a desperate SOS after severe flooding cut off roads and forced hundreds of tourists to remain in hotels.

“We have received assistance with milk, nappies, and food… thank you so much to all the kind people who helped us.

“I cannot mention everyone because there are so many… and my phone has been charged now,” she posted on Facebook this afternoon.

She also apologised for any inconvenience her situation may have caused, saying she did not expect the emergency to escalate so widely.

“I apologise to all the Malaysia and Thailand pages and the tourism personnel who were pressured by netizens to help me,” she said.

Her post also highlighted the criticism she faced, with some accusing her of being a scammer trying to gain followers, which she firmly denied.

“Many also scolded me, saying I was causing trouble and calling me a scammer seeking followers.

“I apologise for everything and did not expect so many people to share my status,” she said.

“I ask everyone to share this status and consider the case closed,” she added.

She plans to remain in the hotel until it is safe for her family to return to Malaysia.

The Malaysian Consulate-General in Songkhla has advised Malaysians to postpone travel to southern Thailand due to widespread flooding caused by continuous heavy rain, Bernama reported earlier today.

The national news agency cited Consul-General Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi urging Malaysians already in the region to stay alert, follow instructions from local authorities, and ensure their personal safety.

Some 4,000 Malaysian tourists were reported to be stranded in hotels across southern Thailand, with food and boats being provided to move them to safe areas, while nearly 124,003 families have been forced to evacuate in eight provinces.