KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A Malaysian mother and her two young children stranded at the Siam Oriental Hotel in Hatyai, Thailand by severe floods turned to social media in a desperate call for help today.

Lily Suraini, 32, who described herself as a real estate negotiator, took to Facebook in a plea for aid that she and her children, aged two and four, urgently need milk, nappies, food, and bottled water to survive.

She said the electricity in the hotel had gone out and her phone battery was running low, forcing her to send an SOS before it dies.

“We cannot reply to all messages because the battery is about to die. We need milk for the kids, nappies, food and water to survive.

“Many others here, including those with babies, also need help. The lifts cannot be used, so we must go down 15 floors via the stairs. If we go silent, it means the battery is dead,” she posted.

According to Liy, the local convenience stores have run out of supplies and the water level is rising, heightening the danger for all trapped in the hotel.

Another social media user going by the name Wushu Kanjii also shared on X that he was also caught in the Hatyai flood yesterday.

“This is no joke man.

“Just a moment ago the flooding wasn’t this bad. The water rose suddenly while I was inside 7/11 grabbing essentials,” he posted, and included a short video clip of people wading through the tea-like waters that reached up to their shins in some areas.

Separately, the Malaysian Consulate-General in Songkhla today advised Malaysians to postpone travel to southern Thailand due to widespread flooding caused by continuous heavy rain.

Consul-General Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi urged Malaysians already in the region to stay alert, follow instructions from local authorities, and ensure their personal safety, national news agency Bernama reported.

He added that Malaysians in need of assistance can contact the duty officer at +66 81 990 1930 or email [email protected].

Bernama also reported the president of the Hatyai-Songkhla Hotel Association Sitthipong Sitthiprapha as saying that some 4,000 Malaysian tourists are stranded in hotels across Songkhla as main roads are cut off by floodwaters.

Authorities are providing food and boats to move stranded tourists to safe areas, though the number of vehicles submerged is still unknown.

Continuous rain since last Monday has caused flooding in eight southern Thai provinces, forcing nearly 124,003 families to evacuate.