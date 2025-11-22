KUNAK, Nov 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Kunak seat in the Sabah state election, Datuk Seri Dr Anil Sandhu, has clarified that all titles and qualifications he holds, including academic credentials, are valid, recognised and supported by official records.

He said allegations claiming otherwise were untrue and made with malicious intent to damage his reputation as BN’s candidate in Kunak.

“I regret that slander is once again being used as a weapon by those who fear facing healthy political competition.

“They know the people of Kunak are becoming more mature and evaluate candidates based on their work and capabilities, not fabricated stories,” he said in a statement today.

Anil said politics should serve as a platform to build and advance the community and not to undermine others with baseless accusations and fabricated claims.

He said spreading slander is not only immoral but reflects the lack of ideas among those resorting to such tactics.

Anil also said that he trusts the people of Kunak to wisely distinguish truth from lies.

He said many have fallen victim to political slander in the past, yet the truth eventually surfaced, and he hopes the public will not be swayed by those who twist facts to mislead society.

“Let us remain focused on development, our children’s future and the progress of Kunak. We must reject politics of slander and choose a path grounded in integrity and fairness,” he said. — Bernama