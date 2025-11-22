KOTA BHARU, Nov 22 — The number of flood victims at the two Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) in Bachok has risen to 148 people from 51 families.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal, the two PPS are at SK Pauh Sembilan, Tawang, and SK Jelawat.

It said two additional PPS were opened – SK Tapang in Kota Bharu and SK Pengkalan Kubor 2 in Tumpat – but they have not yet housed any flood victims.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the Malaysian Meteorological Department had issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for Kelantan and Terengganu until Nov 26. — Bernama