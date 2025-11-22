JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit-related meetings on the third day of his working visit here.

The first agenda is delivering Malaysia’s statement during Session 1, titled “Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building Our Economies; the Role of Trade; Financing for Development; and the Debt Burden”.

In addition, he will also deliver Malaysia’s statement in Session 2, titled “A Resilient World — the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems”, in the afternoon.

Following his address in Session 2, Anwar will attend the G20 Leaders’ Dinner hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NASREC Expo Centre.

The four-day working visit from November 20 to 23 to South Africa is to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg as a guest of the G20 President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

The invitation to the summit, which runs from November 22 to 23, was extended to Anwar in Malaysia’s capacity as Asean Chair for 2025.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the African Union and the European Union.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Zaliha Mustafa, Malaysian government officials, as well as a business delegation. — Bernama