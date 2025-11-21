BALING, Nov 21 — A woman in her seventies had a terrifying morning surprise when she opened her toilet door to find a nearly five-metre-long king cobra coiled inside her home in Kampung Ketembar.

The woman, who lives with her two grandchildren, immediately called her son for help, who then contacted the fire department.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil said firefighters faced a challenging 30-minute battle to capture the massive reptile, which was believed to have entered through an uncovered bathroom pipe, Berita Harian reported.

“The firefighters took about 30 minutes to capture the snake because it was quite aggressive and reared its body up to about one metre,” he said.

“With only a snare pole, our members faced challenges as the toilet was cramped and they had to proceed carefully.”

The snake was eventually captured and has been released back into its natural habitat, far from residential areas.

Following the incident, Zulkhairi urged the public to be extra cautious during the current unpredictable and damp weather, which can cause reptiles to seek shelter indoors.

He advised residents to ensure their homes and surroundings are kept clean to avoid attracting snakes and other pests.

