GEORGE TOWN, Nov 16 — While Malaysia is home to over 215 snake species, the vast majority are non-venomous, and knowing how to identify the dangerous few is key to staying safe, a top expert from the Fire and Rescue Department’s King Cobra Squad says.

The squad’s northern region chief Noorizun Kechik said most snakes encountered in homes or gardens are usually harmless. The main venomous groups to watch out for are cobras, kraits, coral snakes, and pit vipers.

How to identify dangerous snakes

Noorizun explained that venomous snakes can often be identified by distinct features.

Cobras : Easily recognisable by their hoods when they rear up.

: Easily recognisable by their hoods when they rear up. Pit vipers : Often have characteristically triangular-shaped heads.

: Often have characteristically triangular-shaped heads. Coral snakes : Typically have vibrant, coral-like patterns on their bodies.

: Typically have vibrant, coral-like patterns on their bodies. Noorizun Kechik holds up a King Cobra for viewing. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The python: A non-venomous threat

Noorizun issued a special warning for pythons, particularly the reticulated python, which can grow up to 10 metres long.

He cautioned against underestimating their danger simply because they did not use venom.

“Reticulated pythons may not be venomous but they are strong and they can coil around their prey to squeeze them until they are dead in just minutes,” he said, stressing that even department personnel need several people to handle one safely.

He urged the public to never attempt to remove a python themselves and to call professionals immediately.

What to do if you encounter a snake

The most important advice, according to Noorizun, is to remain calm.

“Snakes can sense vibrations, so it is always advisable to stay calm as they can sense if you are panicking,” he said.

He stressed that most snake bites occur when people try to engage with or attack the snake, for example, by hitting it with a stick.

The best course of action is to keep a safe distance and, if the snake is in an enclosed space like a house, call the emergency services for professional removal.

Participants at the workshop learning to handle the monocled cobras safely using a stick. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

A critical warning on coral snakes

Noorizun highlighted a critical danger regarding coral snakes: there is no specific anti-venom available for them in Malaysia.

He advised retreat when encountering a coral snake, saying that a bite would likely be fatal even with hospital treatment.

“The hospital can only clean the wound and it will depend on whether the victim’s antibody can fight off the venom on their own,” he said.