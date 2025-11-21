JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that efforts to combat corruption must prioritise major cases involving substantial losses to the nation instead of focusing on minor infractions, although no form of wrongdoing should be condoned.

The prime minister said the matter should be viewed in the proper context.

He said this when asked to comment on former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s call for action, including a possible Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe, over a support letter issued by one of his political secretaries.

Anwar said the support letter in question was “vague” and did not constitute an instruction, adding that the project’s approval process was not influenced by the letter, as the relevant authorities were fully aware of standard procedures.

“Look at the letter first. Rafizi is taking a rather hard line… I understand. If we want to be consistent, many political secretaries, both past and present, have issued such letters,” he told the Malaysian media on board a Malaysia Airlines aircraft en route to South Africa from Ethiopia on Thursday.

Anwar said while he disagreed with the issuance of the letter and had reprimanded the aide involved, any response must be proportionate.

“Reprimand, we must reprimand. That is the process. We should not take harsh action just because the person is someone we disagree with, and then go easy on those who are aligned with us. We must be consistent.”

However, Anwar said Malaysia must not lose sight of far bigger corruption scandals that have seen billions of ringgit siphoned off.

“If you want to be strong against corruption, then act against corruption. There are major issues… billions being stolen.

“To me, this is more serious. You allow billions to be ‘absconded’ but pick on petty issues,” he said, adding that while lesser offences should not be condoned, they should not overshadow major cases involving high-profile individuals.

On whether a stern warning was sufficient, Anwar said that he had the authority to decide on internal disciplinary matters.

“I have the authority. I don’t need to be instructed by anybody, particularly if they are not consistent and do not highlight major corruption cases involving VVIPs. Going after the small fish may make you popular, but it does not give the desired impact,” he said. — Bernama